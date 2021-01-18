Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi government: Amit Shah

Bagalkote: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was the biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that the three central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in their earnings.

Since coming to power, the Modi government had increased the budget for the farm sector and also the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops, he said.

"I want to say that if there is any big priority of the Narendra Modi government it is to double the farmers income," he said at an event in Kerakalmatti village in this district in Karnataka.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and inauguration of farmer-friendly projects of the MRN group, headed by newly inducted Karnataka minister Murugesh R Nirani, Shah listed out various programmes and initiatives of the central government for the welfare of the farmers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state too has not left any stone unturned to work for the welfare of farmers, the Union Home Minister said.

If there was any government that was in the forefront of implementing central schemes and programmes in the country, it was the government here, he added.

Questioning the Congress as to why it could not take up measures like Rs 6,000 cash support per year for farmers and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme among others, he said, it was because the party's intentions were not right.

"The Narendra Modi government is a government dedicated to farmers. Three new laws that the Modi government has brought in, which the Karnataka government has also passed... I want to congratulate Yediyurapp for it. Farmer's income will increase multifold due to them," he said.

His remarks came amid the continuing agitation by farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, on the borders of Delhi, demanding the repeal of the three laws.

Farmers were not compelled anymore to sell their produce at one place and can get access to global and Indian markets of choice for their crops, the Home Minister added.

Shah also said none had the courage to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and Article 35A in Kashmir in the past 70 years.

"You made Modi the Prime Minister and on August 5, 2019 he ended Article 370 and Article 35A from Kashmir and connected it with India permanently. Today elections have also happened there peacefully without shedding even a drop of blood and Kashmir has become ours permanently," he added.

Pointing out that the projects of the MRN group included expansion of ethanol unit, Shah said, the Modi government was giving impetus to promote ethanol production and usage as it will benefit farmers, environment and economy.

"Most of our foreign exchange gets spent on oil - petrol and diesel - imports, and an alternative to it is ethanol which is a byproduct of sugarcane....

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given impetus to increasing production of ethanol and its use as it will increase farmers income, get profit for sugar mills and save foreign exchange," he said.

Shah also asked people to continue their "support and blessing" for the BJP and Modi so as to continue with the agenda of making "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Expressing gratitude to the people of the State for supporting the Modi-led BJP in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and ensuring strong leadership for the country, he said, "whenever our workers come to you whether it is assembly or Lok Sabha or recently concluded panchayat polls, you have blessed us." PTI