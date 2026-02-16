Drop Agumbe tunnel, two-lane highway plan to protect king cobra habitat, local livelihoods

Shivamogga: Environmentalistsand local residents have strongly opposed the proposed tunnel and two-lane highway project through the ecologically sensitive Agumbe Ghat, urging authorities to scrap the plan to safeguard biodiversity and local livelihoods.

Agumbe Ghat passes through the Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, a dense forest ecosystem known as one of the prime habitats of the king cobra and several other rare species. The thick forests on both sides of the ghat road are home to rich biodiversity, including endemic reptiles, amphibians and mammals. Small perennial streams originating in these hills sustain rivers downstream throughout the year, supporting agriculture and drinking water needs in several regions.

The unique topography of Agumbe’s steep hills contributes significantly to rainfall in surrounding areas such as Thirthahalli, Sringeri and Koppa, while the ecological services of the region benefit communities as far as Udupi and Mangaluru along the coast.

Despite this, Shivamogga MP B. Y. Raghavendra is reportedly pushing for a tunnel route, two-lane road expansion and pedestrian pathway in the ghat section. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has floated tenders in this regard. Critics allege that the project is politically motivated and could become another high-cost infrastructure plan with severe environmental consequences.

Experts warn that given the fragile geology and soil composition of the region, boring tunnels with heavy machinery could trigger landslides. Agumbe Ghat already witnesses frequent landslips during the monsoon. Large-scale excavation, they argue, could permanently destabilize the hills, endangering both residents and commuters. Even if constructed, there are concerns that a tunnel may face repeated closures during heavy rains.

Agumbe is globally known for its population of king cobras, a species revered in local culture. For generations, villagers have avoided disturbing dense forest patches due to religious beliefs, indirectly helping conserve wildlife. Environmentalists caution that habitat destruction could push king cobras and other wildlife closer to human settlements, potentially increasing human-wildlife conflict — a phenomenon already troubling parts of the Western Ghats.

Opponents also question the feasibility of widening certain sharp curves in the ghat, pointing out severe space constraints. The use of heavy earthmovers in such a sensitive landscape, they say, is unscientific and dangerous. Concerns have also been raised about possible land acquisition affecting farmers and residents along the proposed alignment.

Activists have appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre not to permit detailed project reports or approvals within the wildlife sanctuary.Instead of large-scale expansion, locals suggest annual maintenance and resurfacing of the existing road as a sustainable alternative that would protect biodiversity while ensuring connectivity.

“Development cannot come at the cost of destroying one of the most sensitive ecosystems in the Western Ghats. The tunnel and highway expansion plan must be dropped in the larger public interest,” said environmental activist Nagaraja Koove.