Eating out to become costlier as hoteliers mull price hike

Bengaluru: Eating out is going to be a costlier affair as the hoteliers hit hard by rise in the price of commercial LPG cylinder are mulling increasing food prices across the State. This, along with the rising price of essential commodities, is eating into whatever little profit the restaurants are making.

Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president of the State Hotels Association, said that there will be a slight increase in prices at all hotels in the State. The LPG rate was also raised last December. However, hoteliers did not raise the rates. Since the chances of rollback of prices of LPG and other essentials like petrol and diesel are unlikely, it is inevitable to put the burden on the consumer, he explained.

North Indian and Chinese food prices are on the rise. Local food items such as dosa and idli may be costlier by Rs 5. There is no indication from the association as to the rate revision though. Hebbar said that the hoteliers would look at their expenditure only then they consider increasing the prices.

A meeting will be held with the owners of Bangalore hotel owners on 4 April. There will be a decision on how much to increase the cost. "The rate hike is inevitable," said PC Rao, president of the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association.

After Ugadi, the government is likely to increase milk and electricity prices. This would put an additional burden on hotels, he added.