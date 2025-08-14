Live
Echoes of the Nation: Indian Military Bands Live at Phoenix Mall of Asia this Independence Day
Experience the grandeur of patriotic music with the Army Brass Band, Pipe Band, and Jazz Band in an unforgettable celebration of India’s 79th Independence Day
Bengaluru: This Independence Day, Phoenix Mall of Asia will transform into a grand stage of pride, unity, and music as the Indian Military Bands, with the Army Brass Band, Pipe Band, and Jazz Band, perform live at Fan Park, 2nd Floor from 11:00 AM onwards. The event is open to all, inviting citizens to gather in a shared celebration of freedom.
With roots dating back to the 19th century, Indian Military Bands have evolved into a proud tradition that blends Indian melodies with the precision and grandeur of military music. Guests will be treated to a stirring performance lineup ranging from timeless patriotic anthems like Maa Tujhe Salaam and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon to ceremonial marches, soulful jazz arrangements, and the resonant sounds of traditional pipe music. The repertoire will honour both the solemnity and joy of Independence Day, creating a moment where every note becomes a salute to the nation.
The Indian Military Bands have long been a symbol of national pride, performing at the country’s most prestigious occasions including the Republic Day parade, state visits, and international military music festivals across Europe and Asia. Known for their precision, artistry, and commanding stage presence, these ensembles embody the unity, tradition, and diversity of the Indian Armed Forces.
This Independence Day, immerse yourself in the grandeur of military music, celebrate the spirit of freedom, and be part of a gathering where every note pays tribute to the nation.