ED Is Investigating BBMP For Allegedly Misusing Of Rs 92 Crore Regarding Swachh Bharat Finances

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly misusing Rs 108 crore allocated by the union government through the Swachh Bharat Mission. The central agency has filed a complaint over the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 and addressed to the Urban Development Department, urging an internal investigation report as well as all relevant documents.



The BBMP allegedly misdirected roughly Rs 92 crore of the Rs 108 crore granted between 2015 and 2018 to activities that were not included of the sanctioned project. It appears that the funds were utilised to improve roads, pathways, and drains. The Anti-Corruption Bureau was the first to receive a complaint alleging to misuse the grant. It was claimed that the money was diverted in collaboration with elected officials.

In a letter dating back to December 20, 2021, from Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department was questioned about a full report including together with identities of officers engaged in the investigation by Mani Singh, joint director of the ED's Bengaluru zone. While, on December 30, 2021, the additional chief secretary wrote to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, urging him to share the relevant information as soon as possible. He also instructed Gupta to assign an officer to work with the ED on a case-by-case basis.