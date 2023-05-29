Education department issued guidelines for reopening of schools

Bengaluru: The state government has issued guidelines for repoening of schools from May 29. The government has instructed all the government and aided school management boards to compulsorily provide sweets along with mid-day meal to the students on the first day of school commencement.



Schools have been directed to clean school premises and dispose of unnecessary items including classrooms, kitchen utensils, food grains and water sumps before the start of the first day of school. Administrators have been asked to keep their timetables ready for each class. The current academic year would have 244 working days, the government has come out with an educational guideline to ensure smooth functioning throughout the year.



Schools will function for a total of 244 days in the academic year 2023-24. From Monday, schools will operate until October 7; Closed for Dussehra holiday from October 8 to October 24. The second term will start on October 25 and will continue till April 10, 2024, officials of the Public Education Department said in a circular. While attendance is compulsory for teachers and students from May 29, teaching of the syllabus will begin from June 1.