Education experts call the budget ‘satisfying’

Bengaluru: "Development of the State lies in the development of all sections of the society. Providing quality education, ensuring health facilities to the last person of society is our aim.

In this regard, along with providing quality education, health facilities to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes,minorities and poor exploited communities, action will be taken to improve their economic condition," the CM B.S. Yediyurappa was quoted in the budget speech.

276 Karnataka Public Schools have been established on the model of Kendriya Vidyalayas to impart quality education at primary, high school and pre university levels under one roof. The CM announced that the preparation of a master plan for the development of these schools has been taken up.

"A grant of Rs. 2 crore to each of the 50 selected schools was provided during the year 2020-21. During the year 2021-22, Rs. 100 crore has been ear-marked for developing 50 additional schools.

Students studying in the selected 100 Karnataka Public Schools of the State will be given vocational training in addition to the curricular activities in co-ordination with the Skill Development Department," he said.

Rs 100 crore is earmarked for the upgradation of toilets in the schools and colleges which include providing water connectivity to them through Gram Panchayats. "In the present year Rs. 50 crore will be provided for this purpose.

A grant of Rs. 150 crore will be ear-marked for providing infrastructure facilities in high schools and pre-university colleges. Rs.50 crore will be earmarked for supplying furniture and learning equipment in government schools," the CM said.

A grant of Rs 5 crore is provided during 2021-22 to provide teachers training, English language training to English medium teachers and training from Indian Institute of Science to Mathematics/Science teachers under the already existing programmes like 'Guru Chethana and Odu Karnataka' aimed at improvement of standard of education.

A programme will be formulated to convert classrooms into digital class rooms in a phased manner with an outlay of Rs. 50 crore in the 430 Government First Grade Colleges, 87 Government Polytechnics, 14 Government Engineering Colleges of the State to facilitate digital learning.

Under a newly created programme 'Samarthya-Sarathya', Yediyurappa said that training will be imparted to approximately five lakh students for competitive exams to encourage the selection of Kannadigas for employment in Union and State Administrative Services, Banking, Railways.

"Evening colleges will be started in selected City Corporations on pilot basis. Workshops will be organised to create awareness among the staff of the Education Department about the National Education Policy 2020," the CM announced.

Prof Shadashive Gowda Educationalist and Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysore said the enablement of digital learning in First grade colleges, Polytechnic and Engineering Colleges is highly appreciated.

"The focus on evening colleges and to increase the reach of evening colleges by establishing the same in multiple municipal corporation. Evening Colleges will increase the reach and access to higher education and if the government handholds the evening college implementation program Karnataka would become a state with majority population has access to higher education," he opined.

Dr. Y Lakshman Kumar, Director, ISBR Business School, Bengaluru on Karnataka Budget 2021-22 called it a balanced budget with a focus on all the sectors.

"Implementation of the Educational Leadership Programme in collaboration with world-class universities is one of the highlights of this budget. This will surely go a long way in mentoring the next generation of leaders for our society.

The budget has given an outlay of Rs.27,386 crores for Education, which will help the sector which is reeling post the pandemic. The budget has taken significant steps aiming at the overall development of the sector.

Vocational training for students aged between 14 and 18 years of100 Karnataka Public Schools is a great initiative by the government.

The Grant of Rs.150 crore for the basic infrastructure of High Schools and Pre-University Colleges, an extension of computer lab facility to all Government High Schools, and the development of smart classrooms shows the commitment of this government to ensure quality education to all," Kumar elaborated.