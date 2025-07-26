Educators Honoured at ‘Prerana Diwas 2025’ in Moodbidri

Moodbidri: The Adhyapaka Bhushana Awards Ceremony – Prerana Diwas 2025, hosted by the Karnataka Rajya Mahavidyalaya Shikshak Sangh (Mangaluru Division), was held at Alva’s V.S. Acharya Auditorium in Moodbidri on Saturday, recognising outstanding educators and academic leaders from across the region.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who felicitated the awardees, underscored the vital role of teachers in nation-building. “Teachers are torchbearers of knowledge and values. Like a lamp that dispels darkness, educators guide generations toward enlightenment,” he said, recalling the contributions of Chanakya and Dr S. Radhakrishnan. He called for a value-based, student-centric education system that blends technological progress with ethical foundations.

In his keynote address, Hosa Digantha CEO Prakash P.S. emphasised the cultural core of Indian education and urged for greater introspection on whether the current system upholds values like truth, discipline, and non-violence.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were conferred on Dr H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Dr Ananthakrishna Bhat, founder of the Saraswati Group of Institutions, Meghalaya, for their service to education and public life.

The ceremony also honoured educators in various categories:

Best Academic Administrators: Dr Kurian (Alva’s College), Dr Premalatha V. (Canara College)

Best Researchers: Prof. Harish Joshi (MAHE), Dr Shantharam Rai C. (A.J. Institute)

Best Teachers: Dr Subhashini Srivatsa (Mangalore University), Dr Rajendra P. (Ajjarkad College)

Best Librarians: Prof. Vijayalatha (Madikeri), Yashodha (Kaup)

Best Physical Education Teachers: Dr Radhakrishna (Belthangady), Tammayya (Virajpet)

Research scholars awarded Ph.D.s in 2025 were also felicitated.

MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA Umanath Kotian, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Dr P.L. Dharma, and Alva’s Foundation Chair Dr M. Mohan Alva were among the dignitaries present.