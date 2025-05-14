Ekya Schools & CMR NPS Celebrate 100% Success in CBSE 2025 Results

Bengaluru: Ekya Schools and CMR NPS have announced outstanding results in the CBSE 2025 examinations for Grades 10th and 12th, achieving a remarkable 100% pass rate across all campuses.

At Ekya ITPL, 56 Grade 10 students appeared, with 23 scoring above 90% and four scoring centums. Sharika Sreejith led with 97.8%, followed by Aarush Deshpande (97.2%) and Anushka G (96.2%).

Among 118 Grade 12 students at Ekya ITPL, 18 scored above 90% and six earned centums. Stream toppers included Tanisyaa Satishkumar in Humanities (96.6%), Gokul Adarsh JR in Science (95.4%), and Srimaanya Ranganathan Sharma in Commerce (93.6%).

At Ekya BTM, all 23 Grade 10 students passed with distinction, led by Ayaan Rajeev Gopalakrishna with 94.4%. Grade 12 students continued the strong performance, with Anjali Vishwanath topping Science at 97%, Lara Ruth Pinto leading Commerce at 90.4%, and Mahashree Gautom excelling in Humanities with 89.2%.

CMR NPS also reported impressive outcomes. In Grade 10, 24 students scored above 90%, including three centum scores, with top performers Punam Ajit Shenvi (97.4%) and Ridhi Narendra (96.4%).

All 161 Grade 12 students passed, with six securing perfect scores and 29 earning distinctions. Leading the streams were Sri Harini Ravichandar (Science – 97.2%), Ritwik Pattanayak (97%), Anandita Balachander (Commerce – 94%), and Sreelakshmi Naveen (Humanities – 98.6%).

These results reflect the schools’ continued commitment to academic excellence.