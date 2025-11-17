Ekya Schools unveils ‘Ekya Vana’ a living school

Bengaluru: Ekya Schools announced the launch of Ekya Vana on Sunday. It is being promoted as the first nature-inspired K–12 school for conservation and sustainability in Bangalore that redefines learning through nature and purpose. Built as a living ecosystem, Ekya Vana invites children to learn with the environment nurturing curiosity, compassion, and stewardship.

For over 15 years, Ekya Schools, a part of the CMR Group of Institutions, has redefined what education can be, building schools that blend global best practices with the vision of nurturing creative, compassionate, confident learners and problem solvers, empowering them to make a difference in the world.

From its early years’ programs to K–12 institutions, Ekya’s philosophy has always been grounded in making learning meaningful and relevant to the real world. After the successful launch of Ekya Nava -- the first purpose-based school in India for Innovation and Entrepreneurship -- Ekya moves on to introduce its next purpose-based school Ekya Vana.

Ekya Vana is a bold step forward by Ekya Schools towards shaping education that not only prepares students for the future, but also teaches them to sustain it. The world today needs changemakers who understand that progress and preservation can go hand in hand. As climate change, biodiversity loss, and urbanization redefine our shared future, education must evolve to meet these challenges.

Launched during Ekya’s FIND festival 2025, Ekya Vana emerges as India’s first purpose-driven school dedicated to conservation, sustainability, and environmental innovation, offering learners the tools to create an abundant and equitable world.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. A. N. Yellappa Reddy, IFS (Retd.) former secretary, Dept of Ecology, Environment and Forests, Govt of Karnataka, Member, Karnataka High Court, Lok Adalat said, “Only children can be the true teachers of the future: because it is they alone who can protect and care for Mother Earth. If we nurture their curiosity and love for nature, they will become the guardians our world needs.”

Joining him in the launch was Padma Shri recipient Dr. K Ullas Karanth, Emeritus Director, Centre for Wildlife Studies who reiterated: “Conservation must move beyond slogans and become a way of life. My hope is that students at Ekya Vana, and their generation, will lead us toward healing the planet and rekindling our connection with nature.” The occasion was graced also by Dr. Biswajit Mishra, Chief Conservator of Forests Government of Karnataka, who, during his address, said “Ekya Vana inspires young guardians to understand our challenges and become part of the solution. My best wishes to these future stewards of nature.”