Elderly Woman Murdered In Bengaluru Home, Suspect Arrested Within Hours For Theft Of Gold

In a shocking incident in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a 69-year-old woman named Shobha was strangled in her home on Wednesday while her bedridden husband, who has been incapacitated since a stroke 12 years ago, was present. The suspect, 36-year-old neighbour Shivakumar, allegedly killed her after targeting her gold jewellery. He was arrested within hours of the crime.

Police said Shivakumar entered the house under the pretext of asking for water after noticing the gold ornaments Shobha was wearing. The assault took place around 4 p.m., shortly after she returned home. Investigators noted that the suspect used a knife and strangulation to subdue the victim before fleeing with over 100 grams of gold.

Officers from the Nelamangala Town Police registered a case and examined CCTV footage from nearby areas, which enabled them to track and apprehend him within six hours. Inspector Bharat Gowda stated that the accused admitted to being in severe financial debt and that he had planned the robbery to repay loans. He strangled Shobha when she resisted the theft.

Authorities recovered the stolen jewellery, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspect has been involved in other similar incidents. Police credited coordinated efforts, CCTV analysis, and local intelligence for quickly resolving the case.