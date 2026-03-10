Electrical contractors to stage protest over demands tomorrow

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors’ Association has announced a statewide protest on March 11, demanding clarity on several regulatory issues, including guidelines related to Occupancy Certificates (OC) and habitation approvals for buildings under construction or already completed.

Addressing a press conference at the Association’s office in Bengaluru on Monday, State President C. Ramesh said the protest aims to urge the government to provide clear directives following the Supreme Court’s order issued in April 2025 regarding temporary electricity connections and compliance requirements for buildings. Ramesh explained that lakhs of property owners across the State have obtained temporary electricity connections and are constructing buildings at various stages, often through bank-financed loans. Strict enforcement of the court order without clear guidelines, he warned, could create serious financial, social, and psychological hardships for citizens.

He urged the government to provide appropriate relaxations and policy clarity for buildings that have already obtained temporary electricity connections, submitted applications, or received approvals, so that property owners and consumers are not adversely affected.

Association General Secretary HV Chandrababu further called on the government to clearly specify which categories of buildings require mandatory occupancy certificates. He noted that a large number of applications relating to buildings constructed without approved plans in both urban and rural areas remain pending, and suggested that the State consider introducing a special legislation or one-time settlement mechanism to resolve these cases. Chandrababu also highlighted issues faced by entrepreneurs seeking electricity connections through MSME certification, urging authorities to issue clear operational guidelines.

The Association has decided to hold a mass protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru at 10:30 am on March 11, with thousands of members from across the State expected to participate, Ramesh said.