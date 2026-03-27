Eleganz Interiors expands community impact through education, food security initiatives

Bengaluru: Eleganz Interiors Limited has intensified its community outreach efforts through initiatives focused on food security, education, and rural welfare, supported by the Scavengers Welfare Foundation.

With a legacy of over 37 years in the interior fit-out and general contracting sector, the company has delivered more than 30 million square feet of projects across India and international markets, working with global firms such as Siemens, Bosch, PwC, ICICI Bank, Accenture, Amazon, Barclays, and Mahindra. Alongside its business operations, the company has been actively involved in social welfare initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable communities.

As part of its outreach, the foundation has facilitated the distribution of over 15,000 meals near three hospitals. The initiative has benefitted patients, their families, hospital staff, and economically weaker sections in surrounding areas, addressing immediate food security concerns.

The company has also extended its support to education through school adoption programmes. These initiatives include providing essential learning resources such as books, uniforms, and mid-day meals, along with institutional assistance for teachers and staff, ensuring improved access to quality education for students in underserved communities.

In addition to urban outreach, the foundation has organised ration distribution drives across 10 villages, supplying essential food grains and daily necessities to underprivileged families. These efforts have positively impacted more than 15,000 individuals, strengthening rural welfare support systems.

Sammeer Pakvasa, Managing Director and CEO of the company, stated that business growth and social responsibility go hand in hand and that supporting communities is a responsibility. He added that the initiatives are focused on addressing fundamental needs such as food security, education, and community welfare.

Beyond social initiatives, the company has aligned its operations with global sustainability goals. The construction sector accounts for a significant share of global carbon emissions, making environmentally responsible practices increasingly critical.

As a founding member of the Indian Green Building Council, Eleganz Interiors integrates green building principles such as energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality, material lifecycle management, and waste reduction into its projects, following globally recognised frameworks such as LEED and WELL standards.

Currently, the company operates in more than 35 cities with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, NCR, Pune, and Singapore, supported by a workforce of over 400 professionals. As it enters its next phase of growth, Eleganz Interiors is focusing on balancing business expansion with responsible practices, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and community development.