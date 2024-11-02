Employee suspended for being absent during visit of Minister

Live
Just In
Bengaluru: A second grade assistant of Bangalore East Taluk Tehsildar office, who was absent from duty when Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda visited the office, has been suspended. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda visited KR Puram taluk office on the October 30 morning. At this time, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had checked the attendance of the staff in the office.
At this time, after learning about second grade assistant, Rakshit’s absence from the office, he was suspended and issued an order.
Also, show cause notice has been given to 11 officers and staff of the office. Special Tehsildar SR Mahesh, Grade-2 Tehsildar R Shekhar, Tehsildar BN Rajeev, Headmaster Ateeq Jameel Khan, Headmaster C Chandramma, FDAs K Praveen, A Gnanasekhar, SDAs N Rakshit, D Balakrishna.
Village Administrator Lakshmidevi, Group D staff NR Manjunath has been issued a show cause notice by Bangalore City Additional Collector.