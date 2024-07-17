Employment guarantee for Kannadigas in private industries: Will discuss with CM to avoid confusion: MB Patil

Bengaluru: Even in private industries, certain ranks of posts will be reserved 100 percent for Kannadigas. Heavy and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that the interests of industries will also be safeguarded.

Speaking to the media representatives here on Wednesday, he said that the government has approved the bill in this regard. He said that he will discuss this matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, IT-BT, Law and Labour Minister and remove the curtain on the confusion.

There is no doubt that Kannadigas should get jobs in Karnataka. The government will also do the work of equipping the unskilled Kannadigas with skills. He asserted that we cannot miss the bright opportunities of manufacturing sector and industrial revolution. The government is committed to protect the interests of the locals. Also, the interest of the industry sector will also be monitored. This will be discussed with all concerned. He clarified that there is no need to worry in this regard.

Karnataka is a pioneer state. We cannot miss the opportunity presented by the 'Global China One' policy. Patil described this as a once in a century opportunity.