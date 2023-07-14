Enhancing Security Measures at Vidhana Soudha Police Crack Down on Expired Passes and Counterfeit IDs

Bengaluru: In the wake of a recent security breach at the Vidhana Soudha during the budget session, authorities have taken decisive action to fortify the safety protocols at the building. Strengthening their vigilance, the police have embarked on a rigorous campaign, meticulously scrutinizing the identity cards of every individual entering the premises.

Their efforts have already yielded significant results, with the discovery and confiscation of numerous expired passes among the staff.

The incident, which occurred on July 7, involved the audacious intrusion of a 72-year-old man named Thipperudra during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's budget presentation. The quick-thinking response of JDS MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur, who sensed something amiss and alerted the police, ultimately led to the apprehension of the intruder.

Subsequent to this security breach, Speaker U T Khader promptly convened a meeting with senior police officials to address the matter and devise effective strategies to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

As a direct consequence, the security measures at Vidhana Soudha have undergone a significant revamp, with stringent checks implemented for all individuals seeking entry into the building.

Over the course of the past four days, the police have made noteworthy discoveries. Expired passes, belonging to Vidhana Soudha employees and legislative staff, were found in possession of several individuals attempting to gain entry.

In response, the police have directed all employees to procure valid passes in order to access the premises. Moreover, passes that expired on March 31 of this year have been promptly confiscated, and those still using them have been barred from entering the premises until they renew their passes.

Investigations into the matter have revealed a disconcerting trend, with the police unearthing a cache of counterfeit identification cards. These fake IDs, ranging from colour photocopies of MLAs and former MLAs to fraudulent employee ID cards, have raised concerns about the potential vulnerabilities within the security infrastructure. According to sources, more than 50 counterfeit ID cards have already been seized.

As this situation unfolds, it becomes increasingly evident that stringent measures must be sustained to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of our democratic institutions.