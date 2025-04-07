Environmentalists oppose night traffic in Bandipur National Park

Mysuru: In the unique and biodiverse Bandipur forest area of India, which hosts a variety of rare animal species, two highways connect three states. There have been increasing calls to allow night traffic through this region, prompting strong opposition from environmentalists.

The 766 and 212 national highways run through Bandipur and are crucial for connecting Karnataka with Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The area near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar leads directly into the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Between 2004 and 2009, a significant number of wildlife fatalities occurred due to accidents on these highways.

In response to these concerns, the Karnataka government petitioned the Supreme Court in 2009 to impose a ban on night traffic in Bandipur, which the court subsequently enforced. This restriction led to a reduction in wildlife deaths from road accidents in the area.

Recently, the Kerala government submitted a petition to the Karnataka government requesting permission for night traffic through the Bandipur forest area. However, the state government has rejected this proposal. Environmentalists have voiced their strong opposition and, to emphasise their stance, initiated the “Save Bandipur” campaign on Sunday.

Environmentalist Aryan explained that currently, there is a ban on vehicle traffic from 9 PM to 6 AM within the Bandipur National Park boundaries. This highway serves as a vital link from Karnataka to Kerala via Gundlupet, connecting Sultan Bathery and Nilambur. The night traffic prohibition was enforced due to its status as a tiger reserve and the disturbances it causes to wildlife. They are protesting against any attempts to lift this ban, advocating for the preservation of Bandipur and its ecosystems. Kripakar, a wildlife specialist, expressed that the protests against night traffic in Bandipur are crucial. On festive days, around 16,000 to 17,000 vehicles travel the area, with vehicles passing every four seconds. This heavy traffic effectively barriers animal movement, leading to habitat fragmentation and increased incidents of accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities among wildlife. The health of the ecosystem is fundamentally threatened by ongoing vehicle traffic.

Continuous vehicle traffic disrupts communication among animals. As the monsoon approaches in June, frogs may try to navigate across roads to reach suitable breeding grounds. With such heavy traffic, their chances of crossing safely are minimal, posing a serious threat to the delicate balance of the ecosystem. In a country of 1.5 billion people, where 60% of the population is engaged in agriculture, only a minuscule fraction of land is reserved for forests and wildlife. Building bridges and infrastructure for night traffic is termed as uncivilized by some environmentalists, who stress that wildlife has existed on this planet long before humans. They advocate for the acknowledgment of the rights of these creatures to coexist on Earth.

Bandipur serves as a vital wildlife corridor, connecting various forests, including Mudumalai and Sathymangala, covering approximately 5,500 acres. The forest’s inhabitants rely on these connections for survival and migration. The lack of progressive development policies that account for ecological preservation has led to adverse conditions for wildlife. Citing examples from other countries that have dismantled poorly-designed dams, environmentalists emphasize the need for careful planning and scientific consideration in development strategies, arguing that any plans lacking discourse and scientific foundation are flawed. The ongoing discussions around night traffic in Bandipur highlight the ongoing tension between development needs and environmental conservation, urging a thoughtful approach to preserving one of

India’s vital ecosystems.