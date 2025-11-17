Ex MLA Bhat opposes lease of 9.5-acre Malpe Harbour land to fisheries federation

FormerUdupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat has strongly opposed the Karnataka Maritime Board’s decision to lease 37,554.55 sq m (approximately 9.5 acres) of land at Malpe harbour to the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Co-operative Fish Marketing Federation Ltd, headed by current Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna. The lease approval was finalised during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Bhat questioned the government’s rationale in clearing a proposal that, he alleged, favours an entity led by a sitting MLA, despite what he described as the Congress government’s lack of cooperation in constituency development matters. He further asked whether there was any “internal understanding” between the Congress leadership and Suvarna for personal or political gains.

The former MLA argued that the land—situated behind the Udupi–Cochin Shipyard and close to the Sea Walk and Hanuman Vitoba Bhajana Mandir—should not have been allotted to the federation. He said Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan had earlier recommended the location as a suitable site for the fourth stage of the Malpe fishing harbour, and that several local bhajana mandalis had also submitted formal pleas seeking allocation of the area.

Calling the lease decision “illegal and anti-people,” Bhat demanded its immediate cancellation and urged the government to instead assign the land to the Malpe Beach Development Committee, which represents five local bhajana mandalis. He said the committee has been instrumental in developing Malpe Beach and that the site holds significant potential for tourism projects.

Bhat warned that leasing the land to the fisheries federation could pave the way for fish meal and fish oil units or other commercial activities linked to the fisheries sector, leading to environmental concerns and disruptions to local livelihoods. Such activities, he said, would negatively impact tourism and the daily lives of residents.

Questioning the government’s priorities, Bhat said that while proposals from the Opposition for constituency development were often rejected, the Cabinet had readily approved a valuable land lease benefiting an organisation headed by the local MLA. If the MLA genuinely cared about public welfare, he would support the land being allotted to the bhajana mandalis, he added.

Bhat said public opposition to the land lease is already mounting and warned of a sustained agitation until the decision is reversed. He urged the Chief Minister to intervene and cancel the approval immediately.

According to him, nearly Rs 8 crore has already been invested in infrastructure at the location—Rs 4 crore for the tourist jetty,Rs 2 crore for the sea walk, and another Rs 2 crore for parking facilities and related amenities.