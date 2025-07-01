Fake fertiliser menace adds to farmers’ woes in Haveri

Haveri: Even as farmers in Haveri district are still grappling with poor-quality seeds, a new crisis has emerged with the sale of spurious fertilisers. With the monsoon showing promise this year, demand for DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) fertiliser soared, creating an opportunity for unscrupulous traders to cash in by selling fake or substandard supplies.

In Masanakatti village of Hanagal taluk alone, over 28 farmers reportedly purchased 50 kg bags of DAP at ₹1,400 each from two local shops. Farmers from neighbouring Dyana Kopp and nearby villages also bought the same stock for sowing maize. However, a month after sowing, the maize crops failed to grow properly — germination occurred but growth remained severely stunted. Suspicious, the farmers got the fertiliser tested and discovered they had been supplied fake DAP.

Accusing the shop owners of cheating them during a crucial stage of cultivation, farmers expressed anger and despair.

“After being hit by poor-quality seeds, we are now cheated with fake fertiliser. We are left with nothing but debt and despair — this is pushing us to the brink of suicide,” a farmer lamented.

Farmers allege that the traders sold fertilisers worth over ₹3 lakh without any valid licence or certification.

They are now demanding strict action against fake fertiliser companies and immediate compensation from the government and district administration to offset the losses caused by failed crops.

Acting on the complaints, Hanagal agriculture officials have filed an FIR at Adur police station against two shopkeepers — Shankrappa Angadi and Siddappa Gurusiddappanavar — from Masanakatti village.

Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway. Farmers’ organisations and local leaders have urged the administration to crack down on the network supplying counterfeit fertiliser and ensure no repeat of such incidents, which threaten the livelihood of already distressed farmers.