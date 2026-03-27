Fake forest recruitment training centre busted in tumakuru, 15 youths duped

Tumakuru: A shocking recruitment fraud has come to light in Tumakuru, where a gang allegedly operated a fake training centre in the name of the Forest Department and duped at least 15 youths from North Karnataka.

According to officials, the accused lured youths from districts like Belagavi and Bagalkot with promises of jobs in the Mysuru forest division. The victims were made to believe that they had secured employment in various posts and were required to undergo training before appointment.

Investigations revealed that the fraudsters had created forged appointment orders using fake letterheads resembling those of senior forest officials, including that of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. These documents carried fabricated signatures and seals, lending them an appearance of authenticity. The appointment letters were reportedly sent to the victims via WhatsApp, further convincing them of the job offer.

The gang had rented a farmhouse in Vaddarahalli village of Tumakuru taluk, where they set up a makeshift “training centre.” The property, belonging to a local influential person’s family, was taken on rent for around ₹30,000 per month. Within days, noticeable changes such as fresh paint, signboards and the presence of unfamiliar youths raised suspicion among locals.

Sensing something amiss, the property owner and residents alerted Forest Department officials. When officials visited the site, they were stunned to find a well-organised setup designed to mimic an official training facility. It was then confirmed that the youths had been misled under the guise of recruitment and training.

The Forest Department immediately informed the police, and a complaint has been lodged at the Tumakuru Rural Police Station. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the accused and uncover the extent of the fraud.

Preliminary information suggests that individuals identified as Pavan from Tumakuru, Kiran from Nelamangala, and Vinay were involved in the operation. However, officials suspect that more people may be part of the network.

The duped youths, upon realising they had been cheated, were left shocked and have since returned to their hometowns. Many of them had reportedly paid money in hopes of securing government jobs.

Officials are now probing how the gang managed to execute such an organised scam and whether similar frauds have taken place elsewhere. Questions are also being raised about how unemployed youths continue to fall prey to such schemes.

Police said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses, and efforts are underway to identify the masterminds behind the racket.