Farmers throw marigold flowers on road due to drop in price

Kolar: Farmers who had cultivated marigold as a profitable crop are now facing severe financial distress due to a sharp drop in prices, leading to protests where the flowers were thrown on the road in anger. The sudden fall in the price of marigold has hit farmers hard, especially those who have grown them on tens of acres of land across the taluk, including the town. With the end of the festival season, the demand for flowers has significantly decreased, resulting in a dramatic price slump.

Flowers, which were in high demand during Navratri and Dussehra, had encouraged farmers to cultivate large quantities of marigold to capitalize on the season’s sales. However, with most farmers growing the same crop, an oversupply has flooded the market, further driving down prices as demand wanes.

Narayanappa, a farmer from Nernahalli, in Bangarapet taluk shared his frustrations, having spent around ₹50,000 per acre to cultivate the flowers. He had invested Rs 4 per plant for about one acre but is now struggling to recover his costs. Despite harvesting the flowers 15 days ago, the flowers remain unsold, with the market offering just Rs 10 per kg. He noted that even if he manages to sell 500 kg, he only receives Rs 400 after market commissions of Rs 10 per kg. Adding to the burden, the cost of transportation to the market is another Rs 500 for an auto rickshaw. Tired of the financial strain, some farmers have abandoned their flowers, letting them rot in the fields.

Narayanappa expressed his disappointment that the government has not stepped in to support farmers in such dire circumstances.

“The Department of Horticulture and Agriculture must immediately assist the distressed farmers. Adequate compensation should be provided for the capital and labor invested by the flower growers. If not, the farmers’ association will take action on their behalf,” said Appojirao, Taluk President of the Farmers Association.

Hunasanahalli Venkatesa, State President of the Dalit Farmers Sena, echoed similar concerns, stating, marigold are now being sold at Rs 10 per kg in the market. Farmers are suffering as they lack the capital to continue growing the flowers, and they are also burdened by the wages needed to pick the flowers. Compensation must be provided for their investment.”

Shivareddy, Senior Assistant Director of the Department of Horticulture, highlighted the issue by pointing out that marigold were sold for Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg during Dussehra and Diwali. “Now the price has plummeted, causing significant hardship for the farmers. We will raise this matter with the relevant authorities,” he stated.