Farmers to go on state-wide stir on July 18 to condemn govt policy

Mysuru: Badgalpur Nagendra, president of the State Farmers Association, announced a protest to be held in front of all district commissioners’ offices on July 18 from 11 am to 2 pm. This demonstration aims to condemn the state government’s anti-farmer policies and demand the fulfillment of various demands, including measures to prevent farmer suicides.

Addressing a press conference, Nagendra expressed dissatisfaction with the current Congress government, which he claimed had failed to meet the expectations of the people who brought them to power after removing the BJP government. He stated, “The faces of party administration and officials have changed in Vidhansouda. However, people’s expectations are not fulfilled. Therefore, we have taken the path of struggle to make the government wake up.”

Nagendra accused the government of misappropriating funds earmarked for Scheduled Castes and highlighted rampant corruption in all government offices.

He criticized the lack of efforts to eradicate or prevent corruption and pointed out ongoing illegal activities by the land mafia.

Nagendra also condemned the Cauvery Water Control Committee’s recommendation to release one TMC ft (11,500 cusec) of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu until July 31, citing below-average rainfall and the still unfilled KRS reservoir.

He urged for no water to be diverted to Tamil Nadu and called for an all-party meeting to find a logical end to this dispute. He reminded state ministers, including HD Kumaraswamy, of their promises to protect the Cauvery water and called for a non-partisan effort to safeguard the welfare of the state’s farmers.

In addition, Nagendra opposed any trial blast in the Babybetta mining area of Pandavapur taluk, Mandya district. He highlighted the ongoing struggle against such activities and celebrated the postponement of the explosions as a victory for the people’s movement.

Nagendra also addressed the Muda scandal, which he claimed had damaged the dignity of Mysore.

He called for an impartial investigation and insisted that those responsible should be punished.

He emphasized the need for Muda to be reformed into an organization that serves as a friend of both farmers and the people.