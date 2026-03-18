Festive rush triggers fare surge; private buses accused of fleecing passengers

Bengaluru, : With back-to-back festivals including Ugadi and Ramzan, a massive outbound rush from Bengaluru has led to a sharp spike in bus fares, leaving thousands of passengers struggling to return to their hometowns.

Taking advantage of the seasonal demand, private bus operators have allegedly hiked ticket prices to nearly double or even triple the usual rates. Popular routes such as Bengaluru–Mangaluru, Bengaluru–Hubballi, and Bengaluru–Kalaburagi have seen unprecedented fare increases, with some tickets touching as high as ₹4,500.

Despite efforts by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, which has deployed 2,325 additional buses to ease the pressure, the demand continues to outstrip supply. Passengers complain that even government buses are getting filled quickly, forcing many to rely on costly private options.

At the bustling Kempegowda Bus Station, scenes of chaos unfolded as early as the afternoon. Long queues, overcrowded platforms, and last-minute seat rushes were witnessed, with passengers scrambling to secure tickets.

“I checked fares yesterday, and today they have doubled. We have no option but to pay,” said a frustrated traveller heading to Shivamogga. Another passenger bound for Mangaluru said, “Private operators are clearly exploiting the situation. There should be some control on pricing during festival seasons.”

The situation is expected to worsen by night, with more travellers arriving at bus stations after work hours. Many passengers were seen placing bags through bus windows to reserve seats, highlighting the desperation among commuters.

Officials maintain that additional services are being monitored continuously, but acknowledge the surge in demand due to the extended holiday window. With Ugadi celebrations on Thursday, followed by festive observances on Friday and Ramzan over the weekend, a four-day holiday stretch has intensified travel plans.

Transport experts have once again called for stricter regulation of private bus pricing during peak seasons to prevent exploitation of passengers. However, as of now, travellers are left with limited choices, often paying steep prices to reach their destinations.