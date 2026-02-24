FICCI Medical Value Travel Awards 2026 Felicitates Artemis Hospitals

Bengaluru : Healthcare and medical travel in India have been steadily growing as patients look for high quality care at low prices. And India is at the forefront of providing exceptional healthcare services to the patients across the world and have seen a massive boost in the medical tourism. To honor service providers who have raised the bar in clinical outcomes, patient experience and international standards of care, the industry body, FICCI through their FICCI Medical Value Travel Awards, felicitate the service providers. More than the felicitation, or being awarded, these boost confidence to the players who are helping in India's ability to provide compassionate and excellent care to patients from all over the world.

This year’s FICCI Medical Value Travel Awards have awarded four significant accolades to Artemis Hospitals, recognizing the hospital’s exemplary clinical excellence. The awards recognized hospital's strength in many important areas of patient care, which include: Cardiac Care – Cardiology & Interventional Cardiology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery – Joint Replacement, Special Jury Recognition – Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery.

The FICCI Medical Value Travel Awards are part of a larger effort to honor great work in medical value travel, which is when high quality healthcare meets the needs of international patients and India's growing role in healthcare around the world. The awards bring together healthcare leaders, policymakers, industry experts and international delegates to honor service providers who have earned the trust and confidence of patients from India and other countries.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Chief of International Marketing at Artemis Hospitals, said, "Being honored in four categories at the FICCI Medical Value Travel Awards 2026 is not only a moment of pride for us, it shows that our teams are providing care that earns trust, confidence and hope. This honor makes every doctor, nurse, and support staff member want to do more for patients from India and all over the world."

Awards like this help India become a more popular place for medical value travel. They help bring attention to best practices, promote healthy competition and give patients confidence in their choices of where to get care. For healthcare professionals, these honors boost their credibility and give them a chance to show off their specialized knowledge to more people.