Film Chamber under scrutiny for lack of POSH committee

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce is under scrutiny for failing to establish a mandatory Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee, allegedly despite being issued two deadlines. In response, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission has urged the district deputy commissioner to take immediate action against the delay.

The commission has emphasised that forming a POSH committee is crucial to ensure a safe and equitable working environment for artists. The issue has drawn mixed reactions from members of the Sandalwood film industry, with some artists supporting the initiative and others expressing reservations. However, the commission has made it clear that if there is opposition to forming the committee, valid reasons must be provided.

Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, has issued a firm warning to the film chamber, stressing the importance of implementing the POSH guidelines without further delay.

The Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee is essential for creating a safe and respectful workplace, particularly in environments with 10 or more women. As per central government directives, every such workplace must establish a POSH committee to address and resolve sexual harassment issues.

In case of the film chamber, a senior actress is required to lead the committee as its chairperson, ensuring experienced leadership. At least half of the committee members must be women, reflecting a balanced representation. Additionally, the inclusion of a woman activist and individuals who have actively championed women’s safety and rights is mandatory to bring expertise and advocacy to the committee’s functioning.

The primary responsibilities of the POSH committee include receiving complaints of sexual harassment, conducting thorough enquiries, and ensuring fair and timely resolutions. By adhering to these guidelines, the POSH committee serves as a robust mechanism to protect women’s safety and uphold their rights in the workplace.