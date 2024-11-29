  • Menu
FIR on Congress office bearer for sexually harassing teacher

FIR on Congress office bearer for sexually harassing teacher
Karnataka police have slapped an FIR against the State Congress office bearer over alleged charges of sexually harassing a teacher at a school run by him in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have slapped an FIR against the State Congress office bearer over alleged charges of sexually harassing a teacher at a school run by him in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The complaint is registered with Chennammanakere Achukattu police station against Gurappa Naidu, the state Congress General Secretary and also the Chairman of the BGS Bloom School.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insults that provoke a breach of the peace) and 509 (acts, words, or gestures that insult a woman’s modesty).

These incidents are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2023. In her statement to the police, the victim stated, “Accused Gurappa Naidu sexually exploited gullible women staffers at his school. He has been using them and also raping them. He is video-recording these acts and blackmailing them.”

Reacting to the development, Lokesh Jagalasar, DCP (South) said, “A case has been registered at Chennammanakere Achukattu police station in Bengaluru. A teacher had filed a case of molestation against the chairman, this is subject to investigation.”

