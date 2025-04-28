First of its kind, KSRTC pays Rs 25 lakh compensation to employee

Bengaluru: Ramalinga, Reddy Transport and Muzrai Minister, and Mohammed Rizwan Nawab, Vice Chairman, KSRTC distributed compensation cheques under various relief schemes of the Corporation to the dependents.

Transport and Muzrai Minister, Ramalinga Reddy expressed his condolence to the dependents of the persons who died in the accidents and other reasons. He further added, that the lives of the persons are precious and it will not be possible to bring them back. However, to secure their dependency financially, KSRTC implemented various schemes.

The Corporation is in a good position today because the staff have worked day and night. It is the responsibility of the Corporation to take care of the families of deceased employees. In this regard, 1000 compassionate jobs have already been given to the dependents in all four Corporations.

Further, he advised the families that the compensation amount distributed today should be utilised appropriately for children’s education, house construction and other auspicious works. He advised them not to give money to anyone for getting more interest. If they have money, everyone will come and pretend to be relatives. Hence asked to utilise the money in a proper manner.

He said that with a view to protect the health of the workers, “KSRTC Arogya” scheme has also been implemented, enabling them to get cash-less treatment at more than 300 hospitals across the state. Till date more than 56,000 staff/dependents have received treatment and availed the benefit of this scheme.

For the first time, Corporation has paid Rs.25 lakh compensation to Sunilkumar BD, Driver cum Conductor, Badge No 1624, Arkalgudu Depot, Hassan division who has lost his right leg in an accident on March 25, 2024 near Kunigal By Pass in a collision with lorry. He has been granted IOD from March 25, 2024 to 9 December 2024 for a period of 8 months and 14 days. Corporation bore full medical expenditure of Rs 4,85,762. He has been provided with light duty as Technical Assistant.

KSRTC has introduced Sarige Suraksha Rs 1 Crore Accident Insurance Relief Scheme from Oct 1, 2022.

The Corporation, with an intention to provide financial security to the dependents of its employees, has implemented an Accident Insurance Relief Scheme of providing Rs. 1 crore Accident Relief amount to the dependents of employees, who die in an accident while on duty or off-duty

So far, Rs 1 crore has been distributed to the families of 24 employees, and today, a sum of Rs 1 crore each is being given to the dependents of 2 deceased employees. In total, 26 families of employees have provided with Rs 26 crore compensation at Rs 1 crore each as accident relief.

Employee Family Welfare Relief Scheme

Recognizing the increase in number of deaths among employees due to heart attack, cancer, stroke, etc., and considering the hardships faced by the dependents of such employees with an intent of provide greater financial assistance to the affected families, the Corporation has increased the relief amount from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs under the Employee Family Welfare Scheme for deaths occurring after Nov 1, 2023.

Under this revised relief scheme so far Rs 10 lakhs have been awarded in 94 cases, and today Rs 10 lakhs each has been distributed to the families of 31 more deceased employees and so far 125 dependents of deceased employees have been provided Rs.12.50 crore compensation.

The KSRTC, Managing Director, Anbukkumar V asked the dependants to follow the instructions given by Minister for Transport and Muzarai with regards to utilising the given money wisely and informed to not to lose money by trusting anyone. Stating that the organisation is always with you. As per the guidance of Minister for Transport and Muzarai and Hon’ble Chairman and Vice Chairman, KSRTC has implemented dozens of labour welfare schemes and urged people to make good use of

these schemes.