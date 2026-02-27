Fisherman’s daughter wins 16 gold medals, farmer’s daughter bags 6 at Veterinary university convocation

Bidar : In an inspiring example of determination and academic excellence, two young women from humble backgrounds have brought laurels to their families and communities by winning multiple gold medals at the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University convocation ceremony.

Khushi, a native of Mandarthi village in Udupi district and daughter of a fish vendor, secured an extraordinary 16 gold medals in her Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree, emerging as the university topper. She was honoured during the university’s 15th convocation, marking one of the most remarkable academic achievements in recent years.

A student of the Veterinary College in Shivamogga from the 2023–24 batch, Khushi said her achievement was the result of consistent effort and dedication. Speaking about her success, she said she had worked hard throughout her academic journey but had never imagined winning as many as 16 gold medals. She expressed immense happiness and gratitude to her family and teachers for their support.

Khushi’s achievement is particularly noteworthy given her modest background, with her father working as a fish trader. Her accomplishment has become a source of pride for her village and serves as a powerful example of how perseverance and focus can overcome financial and social challenges.

Meanwhile, Bhoomika, daughter of a farmer from Kallambella village in Tumakuru district’s Sira taluk, secured six gold medals and emerged as the university’s second rank holder. She achieved this milestone in her B.Tech in Dairy Technology from the Dairy Science College in Hebbal, Bengaluru, during the 2024–25 academic year.

Bhoomika credited her success to her parents’ encouragement and the support of her teachers. She said she studied for six to seven hours daily and remained focused on her academic goals. She also revealed her ambition to pursue civil services and become an IAS officer, aiming to serve society through public administration.

Her father works in agriculture, while her mother manages both farm and household responsibilities, ensuring their children receive proper education.

The achievements of Khushi and Bhoomika highlight how determination, discipline, and family support can help students excel despite economic challenges. Their success stories are now inspiring many students across Karnataka, proving that hard work and perseverance can turn dreams into reality.