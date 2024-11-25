Fishermen in distress due to lax sanitary facilities in Malpe Fisheries Harbour

Udupi: Malpe Fisheries Harbour, one of the largest in the state, is facing a significant sanitation crisis due to the lack of proper toilet facilities. Fishermen, particularly women engaged in fish sorting and selling, are severely impacted, as they cannot access basic amenities during work hours.

According to Ganesh Kunder, president of the Malpe Tempo Owners’ and Drivers’ Association, only one poorly maintained toilet exists in the harbour area, rendering it unusable.

This has led some labourers to resort to open defecation, causing unpleasant conditions near the parking lot. Despite this, no action has been taken by the authorities to address the issue.

The Malpe Fishermen’s Deep Sea Trawl Boat Association initiated efforts to improve sanitation, with funding support from IOCL.

A Rs 30 lakh toilet complex project was launched, and work began with Rs 6 lakh spent on laying the foundation and erecting pillars.

However, objections citing potential traffic disruptions led to the project being stalled.

Dayananda Suvarna, president of the Malpe Fishermen Association, emphasised the harbour’s need for a hi-tech toilet complex and urged the Fisheries Department to prioritise the matter. Vivek R, Joint Director of the Fisheries Department, stated that the project is under consideration and will proceed once government approval is obtained.