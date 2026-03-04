Five from Bengaluru killed in car-lorry collision near Chittoor

Bengaluru: In a tragic road accident near Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, five residents of Karnataka lost their lives after the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry from behind.

According to police sources, the victims were on their way from Bengaluru to Tirupati when the mishap occurred. The car reportedly crashed into the rear of a moving lorry at high speed, resulting in severe damage to the front portion of the vehicle. All five occupants of the car died on the spot due to the impact.

The deceased have been identified as Mohandas (71), Nagaraj (61), Kusuma (61), Jayanthi (59) and Pooja (33). They are said to be residents of Rajajinagar in Bengaluru and were travelling to offer prayers at the Tirupati temple when the accident took place.

Eyewitnesses said the collision was so intense that the car was completely mangled, trapping the occupants inside. Police personnel who rushed to the scene had to struggle to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage.

Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding may have led to the accident. Police also suspect that the driver could have dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the lorry.

A case has been registered at the local police station, and further investigation is underway. Authorities have informed the victims’ family members, and arrangements are being made to shift the bodies to their hometown for last rites.