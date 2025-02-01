Flying taxi service to start in Bengaluru from 2028

Bengaluru: There is good news for people who are tired of commuting from one place to another due to the traffic in the garden city. A Bengaluru-based aerial flight company has come forward to provide flying taxi service to the people of Bengaluru.

One such venture is being undertaken by Saral Aviation. The company has developed an electric flying taxi called Shunya and unveiled it at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in Bengaluru recently.

It is a Vertical Takeoff and Landing (EVOL) type vehicle, which has indicated that it is ready to provide the best-in-class, safest flying taxi service to the people of Bengaluru. The project has already been launched, and if all goes as planned, these flying taxis will start serving in Bengaluru by 2028. The flying taxi, called Shunya, which has already been prepared for the project’s demo, can be used for journeys of 20 to 30 km. It rises vertically from the ground to the sky, rises to a certain height in the sky, and then moves horizontally from there. It weighs 680 kg and can carry six people. The company said that these services will be provided at affordable prices for the people.

If this project is successful, cargo transport and emergency services (air ambulance) to bring patients to Bangalore from various districts of Karnataka will be provided, the company said.

Sarla Thakral was the first woman pilot in India. In 1937, she became the first Indian woman to enter the field of aviation, which was then the domain of men. The company has been named Saral Aviation in her honor.

The company was founded in Bengaluru in October 2023. It has already raised Rs 86 crore to launch a flying taxi service in Bengaluru. The funding was led by Accel, and investors include Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamat.