Former CM Nijalingappa’s home up for sale; Govt reluctant to buy

Bengaluru: In a surprising turn of events, the residence of former Karnataka Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa is now listed for sale. S. Nijalingappa’s son, S.N. Kiran Shankar, has announced the sale, raising concerns that this historic property may pass into private ownership instead of being preserved as a memorial. Despite the Congress-led government in the state, there is criticism that it has neglected this prominent leader’s legacy.

The house, known as “Vinaya,” is located in Chitradurga’s Ward No. 32, near the DC Bungalow, spanning a sizable 117 x 130 feet area. Kiran Shankar is reportedly asking for Rs10 crore for the property.

In a public advertisement, Kiran Shankar invited interested buyers to contact him directly, without intermediaries, for inquiries between 10:30 am and 11:30 am. He expressed concern that the property may end up with private buyers due to a lack of government interest.

Speaking to reporters , Kiran Shankar shared his frustration, stating, “The government has ignored us. We are disheartened by the officials’ apathy.” The state government had previously expressed interest in purchasing “Vinaya” to preserve it as a memorial for Nijalingappa. Four meetings with district officials were held, during which the government agreed to acquire the property for this purpose. However, despite initial approvals, the government’s commitment faded due to what officials described as “technical and legal hurdles.”

The house is currently under a will naming Nijalingappa’s grandson Vinay as the future owner. This provision has created registration complications, as Kiran Shankar can occupy it only until it is officially transferred to Vinay.

Government officials cited this issue, noting that the lack of a direct registration under Vinay’s name has delayed the process, and Vinay is currently abroad.

Amid public demand for the home to be preserved as a memorial, Kiran Shankar voiced his disappointment, stating, “The way the government has handled this matter has left us

dissatisfied.”