Former KAS officer is successor to Vishva Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Math

Bengaluru: A 49-year-old retired KAS officer and former Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. HL Nagaraj, has been appointed as the successor to the Vishva Okkaliga Mahasamsthana Math. He will officially assume the position on Saturday through a ceremonial process, announced Sri Kumar Chandrashekharanath Swamiji, the President of the Math.

During a press conference held at the Math on Friday, Swamiji stated, “I am now 81 years old. Hence, with divine guidance, we have selected Dr. HL Nagaraj, who has been closely associated with the Math for many years and has rendered significant social service, as my successor. This decision has been unanimously approved by all members of the Math’s Trust. Dr. Nagaraj will uphold the Nath tradition in leading the Math’s religious, educational, and cultural activities.”

The ceremonial process will commence on Saturday evening (Dec 14) and continue until Sunday evening. The event is expected to witness the participation of over 10,000 people. Dr. Nagaraj will be ordained as the successor in the presence of eminent religious leaders, including Sri Nirmalanandanath Swamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Math and Sri Veerabhadra Channamalla Deshikendra Swamiji of the Nidumamidi Math, among others.

Dr. Nagaraj, known for his devotion and commitment to social service, is unmarried. From Saturday onwards, he will take charge as the Mahaswamiji of the Vishva Okkaliga Mahasamsthana Math, striving to elevate the Math’s activities and its educational institutions to greater heights while expanding its service initiatives, Swamiji added.

The press conference was attended by Trust members, including Doddamane Venkatesh, Auditor Nagaraj, Panchalingaiah, Shivalingaiah, Marappanna, and Advocate Siddaraju.

Dr. H.L. Nagaraj, born to Lingayya and Gangamma of Honnenahalli village in Kunigal Taluk, Tumakuru district, completed his primary education at Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru. He later pursued higher education, earning a postgraduate degree in Economics and a Ph.D. in Microfinance. His interest in religious activities was nurtured during his time at Siddaganga Math, inspired by Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

While preparing for competitive exams, Dr. Nagaraj resided in a hostel managed by the Adichunchanagiri Math, where he was deeply influenced by the social service activities of Sri Balagangadharanath Swamiji. This experience solidified his determination to dedicate himself to monastic life and engage in religious, educational, and cultural service.

Dr. Nagaraj has served in various capacities, including as a Tehsildar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Managing Director of Mysugar Factory, earning recognition for his honesty, efficiency, and commitment to public service. These qualities were highlighted by the Math’s Trust members while sharing his background as the chosen successor.