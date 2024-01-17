Former minister Madhu Swamy aspirant for Tumakuru ticket

Bengaluru: Former minister and BJP leader JC Madhuswamy has expressed his interest in securing a ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Tumakuru constituency. This development follows former minister V Somanna's similar aspirations for the Tumkur seat, creating intrigue within the state BJP.

V Somanna, who recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, initially sought a Rajya Sabha ticket, but Shah advised him to consider contesting in the Lok Sabha elections. Somanna indicated that he would make a decision regarding the Tumkur ticket after its announcement.

After staying away from party activities since his defeat in the assembly elections, Somanna's recent interactions with Amit Shah have fueled speculation that he might demand a Lok Sabha ticket from the High Command. While he officially requested a Rajya Sabha ticket, Somanna emphasized his confidence in BJP winning the challenging constituencies of Kodagu during discussions with the high command.

The subsequent developments post Somanna's discussions have sparked hopes among various candidates, notably JC Madhuswamy, who is eyeing the BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha seat. Reports suggest that former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has also extended his support to Madhuswamy. On the other hand, the incumbent MP from Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, G.S. Basavaraj, along with several MLAs, has reportedly stood in support of Somanna and opposed Madhuswamy's candidacy.

While former ministers are actively seeking tickets, it remains uncertain if BJP leaders will be selected for the Tumkur constituency. The Janata Dal Secular (JDS), part of the NDA, is expected to secure at least four seats, with Tumkur being a potential candidate due to JDS's strong presence in the region.