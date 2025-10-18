Former MP Ramesh Katty demands CBI probe into 1988 Aigali murder case; alleges ministers, MLAs among accused

Belagavi: Former MP Ramesh Katty has demanded a CBI probe into the infamous Aigali murder case of December 5, 1988, claiming that those involved in the crime are today occupying ministerial and legislative positions in Karnataka. Speaking to the media in Hukkeri town, Katty alleged that the accused, armed with AK-47s at the time of the murders, are now part of the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“The accused in the 1988 case, who carried out the killings using AK-47s, are today MLAs and ministers. Names of the accused are still listed as number 1, 2, 3, and 4 in the records. Yet, the state government has included them in its cabinet. This is unacceptable and warrants a full CBI investigation,” Katty asserted. He added that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister seeking intervention in the matter.

Speaking about the gravity of the weapons involved, Katty said, “I don’t know how many guns they had—maybe two, maybe ten. Unlike minor Naxal groups in Assam, these individuals were armed with high-powered weapons like AK-47s. Yet, no action has been taken against them. The investigation into who provided these weapons, who the three murder victims were, and the current status of the case needs to be thoroughly examined.”

Katty also criticized the Chief Minister for including such individuals in the cabinet, saying, “When people who committed murders with AK-47s become ministers, it sends a dangerous message. Ordinary citizens might think that they too need to resort to criminal acts to survive politically. These are not masterminds; they are criminals. If the government wishes to remain untainted, such individuals must be removed from positions of power.”

On a separate note, Katty addressed the ongoing controversy over the postponement of the DCC Bank elections in Hukkeri. “The Supreme Court has already issued clear directions. Once elections are announced, the schedule should not be altered. The High Court’s order to postpone the elections is problematic. We will seek legal counsel and fight to ensure that the elections are conducted as scheduled,” he said.

Katty further commented on the local political climate, stressing that voters are aware of attempts to manipulate the bank’s management. “For the past five months, there have been attempts to capture the bank unlawfully. The people know who is capable of safeguarding their interests. In seven constituencies, voters will choose honest representatives, and positions like president and vice-president will go to deserving candidates from our team. Our panel is made up of equal-minded individuals, ensuring transparency and fairness.”

The former MP emphasized his determination to oversee the elections personally, stating, “I am a politician, and I will ensure our team’s success. No one else can play this game in our place. We will make sure the right candidates are elected as president and vice-president of the bank. This is our responsibility, and we will fulfill it.”