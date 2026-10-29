Four Indians win 200-gram gold bars in Abu Dhabi big ticket draw

Bengaluru: Four Indian expatriates have struck gold in the October third-week e-draw of the UAE’s popular Abu Dhabi Big Ticket lottery, winning 200-gram bars of 24-carat pure gold each. Among the winners are Arun Krishnappa Kidiyoor, originally from Udupi, and Sadatullah Shariff from Bengaluru.

Each gold bar is valued at approximately 96,500 UAE dirhams, equivalent to around Rs 25.02 lakh, according to prevailing market rates. Arun Krishnappa Kidiyoor, 45, who has been living and working in Bahrain for the past 23 years, said he was surprised and delighted when organisers informed him of his win. He had been purchasing Big Ticket entries with friends over the past few months and struck luck within four months.

“I was surprised and extremely happy when the organisers called and informed me that I had won a gold bar. I have not yet decided what to do with the gold. One should never lose faith and must keep trying,” Arun said. Another winner, Bengaluru-born civil engineer Sadatullah Shariff, 51, also won a 200-gram gold bar. He moved to Dubai for employment about a year ago and learnt about Big Ticket at an airport. He subsequently began purchasing entries both online and offline.

Shariff said he initially found it difficult to believe the news when he received the call announcing his win. The other two Indian winners are Jijoy Vishwan, 51, from Kerala, and Manisha, a freelancer based in Sharjah. Vishwan has been working in the contracting sector in Sharjah since 2007. He usually purchases tickets collectively with a group of five to 10 friends. He plans to share the prize with his friends and set aside the proceeds to support his family.

Manisha, who also lives in Sharjah, has participated in the draw for the past three years. Unlike Vishwan, she purchased the winning ticket independently this time.The latest results have brought a windfall to the four Indian residents, with each receiving a substantial quantity of gold. The Big Ticket draw, popular among expatriates in the UAE and neighbouring Gulf countries, continues to attract participants hoping to win valuable prizes.