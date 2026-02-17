Free treatment at four private hospitals without referral for BPL families, govt employees

Bengaluru: In a major healthcare reform, the cabinet has approved free treatment for Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders and state government employees at four leading private hospitals in Bengaluru without requiring a referral letter from a government hospital.

Under the new decision, eligible beneficiaries can directly access treatment at St. John’s Medical College Hospital, M. S. Ramaiah Medical College Hospital, KIMS Medical College Hospital and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Medical College Hospital. Previously, patients had to obtain a referral letter from a government hospital before seeking treatment in private facilities under government health schemes.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The move comes in response to the growing patient load at major government hospitals in Bengaluru, as the city’s expanding population has put significant pressure on public healthcare institutions, leading to delays in treatment.

The state government provides free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh for BPL families under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme. State government employees are covered under the Arogya Sanjeevini health scheme. Earlier, treatment in private hospitals under these schemes was permitted only if services were unavailable at government facilities and upon issuance of a referral letter. The new policy removes this step, allowing faster and more convenient access to care. In addition, the Cabinet approved ₹15 crore for administering HPV vaccines to 14-year-old girls in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal districts to help prevent cervical cancer. The government also sanctioned ₹41 crore to establish a Skill Lab Simulation Centre at Ballari Medical College and ₹71 crore for infrastructure development in district and taluk hospitals.

The government said the measures are aimed at strengthening healthcare access and ensuring timely treatment for economically weaker sections and public servants across the state.