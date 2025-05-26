From date night jitters to wedding day bliss, experience the #IFeelNothing comfort in every moment

Bengaluru: Triumph, a leading international lingerie brand, is expanding its successful "#IFeelNothing" campaign with the launch of its Spring/Summer (SS'25) collection. The new line emphasizes unparalleled comfort, empowering women to feel confident and distraction-free throughout their day. The collection reinforces Triumph's commitment to creating intimate wear that prioritizes how women feel, highlighting "lingerie you'll love to forget."

The campaign features humorous short films showcasing relatable scenarios where Triumph lingerie allows women to be themselves without discomfort. One film tenderly captures the essence of an Indian wedding, depicting a bride navigating her wedding day preparations with the quiet confidence provided by a comfortable and supportive Triumph bra. The film illustrates how perfectly fitted Triumph lingerie allows her to feel cherished, celebrated, and utterly free to embrace the magic of her special day. The SS'25 collection features seamless designs and breathable fabrics engineered for a barely-there feel.

“Triumph is evolving, says Bhavin Devpuria, Marketing Head of Triumph Group (India & Sri Lanka). With '#IFeelNothing' campaign, we're not just selling lingerie; we're offering a feeling – the freedom to move, to live, to truly be yourself without a second thought. We're going a notch higher with brand Triumph from a reliable staple to a contemporary, fashionable brand that inspires confidence. At Triumph lingerie we're constantly pushing the boundaries of lingerie design, incorporating innovative technologies to enhance experience. That's the Triumph promise: Lingerie you'll love to forget, allowing you to embrace every moment with effortless confidence."

Ankur Damani, Commercial Director of Triumph Group (India and Sri Lanka), explains, "We know that every Indian woman deserves lingerie that reflects her individual style and adapts to her ever-evolving lifestyle. Our latest spring summer 2025 collection features a palette of delicate intricate laces, soft pastels and vibrant pop of colours reflecting the season's joyful spirit. This campaign is for the woman who refuses to compromise – the woman who demands both unparalleled quality and cutting-edge style. Whether you're a loyal customer or someone who's never considered Triumph before, we invite you to experience lingerie so comfortable, so supportive, and so stylish, you'll simply forget it's there”.

As we step into the season with Triumph’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection—it’s time to uncover some of the statement pieces available at Triumph’s exclusive stores, online website, leading fashion e-commerce pla