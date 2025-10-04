Funeral of veteran journalist, Padma Bhushan awardee T.J.S. George to be held with state honours

Bengaluru: The funeral of veteran journalist, author, and Padma Bhushan awardee Thayil Jacob Sony George, popularly known as T.J.S. George, will be held with state honours, the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Saturday.

According to the government order, "T.J.S. George, senior journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on October 3. The government expresses its deep condolences and has ordered that his final rites be conducted with full state honours."

T.J.S. George passed away in Bengaluru on Friday at a private hospital at the age of 97.

Indian writer, journalist and biographer George hailed from Kerala and spent most of the time in Bengaluru. He is survived by his children Sheba Thayil and author-poet Jeet Thayil.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing grief over the demise of George, stated, "Saddened by the passing away of veteran journalist, editor and author T.J.S. George."

"With his sharp pen and uncompromising voice, he enriched Indian journalism for over six decades. He was a true public intellectual who made readers think, question and engage," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers, he said.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Padma Bhushan Shri T.J.S. George, a senior journalist and writer."

"Having served in many important roles — as editor, editorial director, and editorial advisor of national and international newspapers — he was truly a 'rich mine of experience.' I closely followed his Point of View column in The New Indian Express," he stated.

"After reading his work 'MS – A Life in Music', based on the life of music legend M.S. Subbulakshmi, I became deeply impressed by his literary brilliance," Kumaraswamy stated.

"May the departed soul attain eternal peace, and may God give strength to his family, admirers, and well-wishers to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Kumaraswamy concluded.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of the veteran journalist, columnist, and author.

“T.J.S. George was a towering figure in Indian journalism whose fearless intellect and literary brilliance shaped public discourse over the last six decades. He was not just a journalist but a truth seeker, a conscience keeper and a chronicler of our times,” the Dy CM said in a press statement.

“His contributions to journalism were pioneering. As the founding editor of Asiaweek magazine, and through his long association with leading publications, he upheld the highest standards of editorial integrity and democratic accountability.

"His columns were marked by clarity, courage and socio-cultural insights. His writing style seamlessly blended journalistic rigour and literary elegance,” he added.

“He was a prolific author too. His biographies of M.S. Subbulakshmi, N.T. Rama Rao, Nargis and others are well-known. His book 'Askew', beautifully chronicled the Bengaluru of today in the backdrop of bygone years bringing out the deep nuances of our city. I offer my condolences to his family personally and on behalf of the government of Karnataka,” he said.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Bhushan T.J.S. George, a towering voice in Indian journalism. His incisive columns and fearless critique has enriched our public discourse."

"Heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and the journalistic fraternity. Om Shanti," he stated.

Earlier, in June 2022, he formally ended his long-running weekly column 'Point of View' in The New Indian Express, which he had written for about 25 years.



