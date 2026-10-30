Gadag onion prices crash by nearly 50%

Gadag: Onion prices have plunged sharply in Gadag, turning the tables on farmers who had hoped to recover their cultivation costs after a difficult growing season. The wholesale price, which stood between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 per quintal just four days ago, has dropped to Rs 2,500-Rs 3,500, leaving growers worried about mounting losses.

The sudden fall has triggered anger among farmers at the Gadag Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard, where large quantities of onions have arrived for sale. Farmers have accused middlemen of manipulating prices and warned of protests if the authorities fail to intervene.

Farmers said they had invested substantial amounts in seeds, cultivation, labour and other agricultural operations despite facing severe drought conditions. They had expected better returns because of the harvest and the relatively high prices prevailing in the market. However, the sudden decline has dashed their hopes of recovering their investment.

The growers alleged that some middlemen raise their bids when media representatives visit the market but reduce prices once the cameras leave. They claimed that such practices were hurting farmers and demanded a transparent trading system to ensure fair prices for their produce.

The price crash has also raised concerns about farmers’ ability to repay loans and meet cultivation expenses. With onion prices falling by thousands of rupees per quintal within a few days, many growers fear that their earnings may not even cover the money spent on production. Farmers have also criticised APMC officials for allegedly failing to visit the market regularly and address their grievances. They said the officials should monitor trading practices, examine complaints of price manipulation and ensure that farmers are not exploited by intermediaries.

The growers have demanded that the minimum price of onions be fixed at Rs 6,000 per quintal. They urged the APMC authorities and district administration to intervene immediately and take steps to protect their interests. They warned that they would launch an intensified protest if their demands were ignored and alleged malpractice continued in the market.