GBA chief commissioner calls for transparent preparation of voter lists

Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Friday directed officials to prepare ward-wise voter lists strictly in accordance with rules and in a transparent manner ahead of the elections to the five City Corporations under the GBA.

Chairing a meeting at Puttanna Chetty Town Hall here to review the preparation of electoral rolls, Rao said the election process must be conducted in a responsible and systematic manner, in line with the directions of the State Election Commission.

Referring to a revised circular issued by the State Election Commission on January 22, 2026, he said officials of all five City Corporations must take appropriate steps and discharge their duties with accountability. He instructed concerned officials to personally inspect ward boundaries to avoid any ambiguity and ensure that the voter list preparation process is carried out in a lawful and transparent manner. The Chief Commissioner directed Electoral Registration Officers to dedicate two to three hours every day exclusively to election-related work. Revenue officers, who also serve as Electoral Registration Officers, were asked to prioritise electoral duties alongside routine responsibilities such as property tax collection, and ensure error-free voter lists.

During the voter list revision process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were instructed to conduct door-to-door visits for inclusion, correction and deletion of names, and to properly collect and maintain all required documents.

Special Commissioner (Elections) Ramachandran, speaking at the meeting, called for faster progress in mapping the 2002 voter list with the 2025 voter list. He said claims and objections received through Forms 6, 7 and 8 must be processed meticulously, and asked observers appointed by the State Election Commission to perform their duties efficiently.

South City Corporation Commissioner Ramesh said ward boundaries for all five City Corporations under the GBA had been finalised. He instructed officials to ensure that voters fall within their respective ward limits and that ward boundary maps are distributed to BLO supervisors and BLOs for verification before finalisation of the rolls. He also said members of the same family should be assigned to the same polling booth.

Officials were also directed to hold meetings with local residents, elected representatives and Resident Welfare Associations to avoid confusion regarding voter inclusion. Senior officials from all five City Corporations were present at the meeting.