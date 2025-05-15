Golden Jubilee year shines bright for New Mangalore Port with record cargo handling

Mangaluru: In a year that marks its 50th anniversary, the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has reached a historic milestone—handling 46.01 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in 2024–25, its highest-ever annual throughput. The achievement, which surpasses last year’s record of 45.7 MMT, reflects the Port’s growing prominence in India’s maritime logistics landscape.

To celebrate the feat, NMPA held its annual "Awards Nite 2024–25" on May 14 at the BDC Auditorium, honouring stakeholders whose collective effort made the milestone possible. From shipping agents and terminal operators to exporters and stevedores, a wide spectrum of contributors was recognised for their role in overcoming challenges such as global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions.

The event was inaugurated by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who praised the Port’s resilience and vision in navigating a complex global environment. “Amid global crises like the Russia–Ukraine war and Red Sea disruptions, NMPA has demonstrated operational excellence,” he said. He also called for the establishment of a Maritime University and skill development centres to prepare the region for its growing logistics role.

Presiding over the event, Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman of NMPA, said, “This historic achievement is the result of tireless teamwork and partnership. Our Golden Jubilee year has become even more meaningful because of this record performance.”

Deputy Chairperson Smt. S. Shanti highlighted how collaborative efforts and operational efficiency helped the Port navigate a volatile global trade environment, while Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, Ms. P. Vinitha Sekhar, noted that Customs surpassed all its financial targets this year—crediting NMPA’s support and coordination.

Looking ahead, the Port aims to continue enhancing its infrastructure, invest in digital transformation, and deepen its stakeholder engagement—cementing its role as a key maritime hub on India’s west coast Chairman said.