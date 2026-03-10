Government departments eye Gulbarga university land, row brews in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: Established with the objective of providing higher education opportunities to students of the backward Kalyana Karnataka region, Gulbarga University in Kalaburagi is now facing a new challenge. Several government departments have set their sights on hundreds of acres of land belonging to the university campus, triggering a growing conflict between the university administration and the state government.

The university, located on Sedam Road on the outskirts of Kalaburagi, was established in 1989 with nearly 794 acres of land. The sprawling campus had earned recognition as one of the largest university campuses in Asia. However, over the years, portions of the land have gradually been sought for various government projects.

Earlier, around 150 acres of land from the university campus had already been allocated for the construction of an Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospital. Now, several more departments have approached the university seeking additional land for multiple projects, intensifying the pressure on the institution.

According to sources, as many as 18 government departments have formally written to the university seeking a total of 374 acres of land. Among the major proposals are land for an international cricket stadium, 20 acres for the headquarters of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, 150 acres for establishing an AIIMS hospital, and eight acres for a fire station and satellite bus stand.

The demand has created serious concern within the university administration. Officials point out that two new universities have already been carved out in Bidar and Raichur in recent years, which has resulted in a reduction in student strength at Gulbarga University. In such a scenario, further reduction in campus land could affect future expansion plans and academic development.

The issue had earlier been discussed during a Syndicate meeting of the university held in June 2024. During the meeting, members strongly opposed the proposal to hand over university land to other departments. They argued that allocating land would not only create logistical problems for the university in the future but would also damage the academic environment of the campus. The Syndicate had therefore decided not to allot even a single acre of land.

Despite this decision, pressure is reportedly continuing through political channels. Even during a recent Syndicate meeting, no decision was taken on land allocation and the meeting concluded without any resolution.

Many educationists and local citizens have also opposed the move, arguing that government offices should be built on government land or through purchase of private land rather than using university property.

Meanwhile, district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge clarified that the university land is not being diverted for unrelated purposes and that proposals are only being considered for public or educational activities.

With farmers who originally gave land for the university also fighting in court for enhanced compensation, the issue has become more complicated. The final decision of the state government and the university Syndicate is now eagerly awaited.