Government making sincere efforts for permanent solution to human-elephant conflict: Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Tuesday said the government is making sincere efforts to find a permanent solution to the recurring human-elephant conflict in forest fringe areas.

Replying to a matter raised by MLC Suja Kushalappa during Zero Hour in the Legislative Council, the minister said that railway track barricades have been sanctioned to prevent elephants from entering human habitations. As part of this initiative, 7 km of railway barricade has been approved for the Madikeri forest division and 20 km for the Nagarahole division, and the work will begin soon.

Khandre said two recent deaths caused by elephant attacks in Kodagu district were deeply painful. On February 28, a 17-year-old girl living near the forest fringe was killed in an elephant attack, while on March 9, a 55-year-old tribal woman residing inside the forest area also lost her life.

“Human life is extremely precious and cannot be compensated with money. The Forest Department is taking all possible measures to prevent human-wildlife conflict,” the minister said.

He added that elephant-proof trenches and solar-powered fences are being maintained to prevent elephants from straying into villages. Two elephant task forces are currently operating in the region. Orders have also been issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden to capture two rogue elephants, he said.

The minister further informed that ₹5 lakh compensation has already been provided to the families of the deceased in both cases, and the remaining ₹15 lakh each will be disbursed within a week.

Khandre reiterated that the government is working sincerely to implement long-term and permanent measures to mitigate human-elephant conflict.