Government of Karnataka, BACL, and ANSR Launch a Global Innovation Hub in Bengaluru Airport City

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru Airport City Ltd. (BACL), and ANSR jointly announce the launch of a Global Innovation Hub, District I — a pioneering initiative within BACL’s Business Park, that aims to unify and elevate India’s innovation ecosystem to a global scale.

District I will serve as a central platform to accelerate deep-tech entrepreneurship, enterprise-driven innovation, and the commercialisation of academic research. By bringing together Global Capability Centers (GCCs), IT service providers, accelerators, corporate labs, startups, VCs, academia, and public institutions, the initiative fosters an interconnected, collaborative ecosystem across industries and institutions.

With a focus on advanced technologies such as AI, quantum computing, blockchain, and customer experience technologies, this hub will foster innovation in critical industries including aerospace, space tech, smart cities, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom, and defence — sectors where Bengaluru already leads with deep technological capabilities.

District I will be an integral part of Bengaluru Airport City’s expansive 28 million sq. ft. Business Park cluster, a world-class, mixed-use urban destination. Encompassing cutting-edge R&D hubs, a dedicated Education and Health District, a vibrant mix of hospitality, entertainment, and lifestyle offerings, Bengaluru Airport City is envisioned as an international gateway to a sustainable, smart, and vibrant inclusive urban growth.

The Secretary – Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, Government of Karnataka, Ekroop Caur said, “Bengaluru has always led from the front in India’s tech journey. With the Global Innovation Hub, we are creating a platform that brings together every part of the ecosystem to collaborate, innovate, and lead globally. This is a key step toward making Bengaluru the world’s next great innovation capital.”

Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO, BACL added, “At Bengaluru Airport City, we are proud to introduce District I, a dynamic hub created to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators. More than just a physical space, District I captures the ethos of work, play, live, learn, and create, offering startups and enterprises a vibrant ecosystem backed by world-class infrastructure. District I is central to our long-term vision of building a future-ready, innovation-led economy – one where ideas spark, collaborations thrive, and entrepreneurs drive meaningful change. With this initiative, we aim to catalyse a mindset shift — from job seekers to job creators — and reaffirm our commitment to India’s journey as a global innovation powerhouse. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka and the ANSR Group for their invaluable support in bringing this vision to life.”

The Founder and .CEO, ANSR, Lalit Ahuja said, “While Bengaluru is recognized as a leading technology hub, there remains potential to strengthen its position with a globally benchmarked innovation platform. With the launch of District I, we are not only reaffirming the city’s stature as the Silicon Valley of the East, but we are redrawing the global map of innovation. By uniting startups, service providers, GCCs, academia, and public infrastructure on one seamless platform, we are setting a powerful flywheel in motion that will propel the next wave of breakthrough technologies from India to the world”.

Bengaluru Airport City is rapidly solidifying its reputation as a model for advanced urban development, with operational facilities like a cutting-edge central kitchen and a state-of-the-art 3D printing unit already in place. Plans to establish India’s first airport-based Concert Arena and a modern Convention and Exhibition Centre are set to elevate it as both a cultural and business destination. Adding to its appeal are the projected 5,200 hotel rooms, including the Taj Bangalore with its 370 luxurious rooms and the under-construction combo hotel featuring 775 rooms under the Vivanta and Ginger brands. Designed as a renewable energy-powered campus with an IGBC Green Cities Platinum rating, the city integrates sustainable practices like rainwater harvesting and infrastructure aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Bengaluru Airport City is also being developed as Smart city, encompassing 5 pillars such as Built environment and City Management, Urban Mobility, Energy, Safety and Security and Environment and water.

With over 16,000 startups, 50% of India's unicorns, 550+ GCCs, and one of the world’s most dynamic tech talent pools, Bengaluru is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of global innovation. The Global Innovation Hub will build on this strong foundation by enabling deeper collaboration between industry, government, and academia. It will act as a launchpad for startups, a commercialisation engine for academic research, and a co-innovation platform for enterprises, all designed to amplify the city’s impact on the global innovation map.