Govt focused on women empowerment: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress government has been prioritising women’s empowerment through its welfare programmes, adding that the party’s guarantee schemes have significantly improved the economic and social status of women in the state. Speaking at the executive meeting and training camp organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Chief Minister said women party workers played a crucial role in the Congress party’s victory in the recent by-elections in Bagalkote and Davanagere. Siddaramaiah noted that the Congress governments during 2013–2018 and again from 2023 onwards have consistently focused on empowering women.

Highlighting the impact of the government’s key guarantee schemes, he said that under the Shakti Scheme, women in the state have collectively made around 700 crore free bus journeys so far. He also pointed out that the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme is providing ₹2,000 per month to about 1.26 crore women, which has helped improve their financial independence and social standing. According to him, these initiatives have increased women’s purchasing power and boosted their confidence. Quoting B. R. Ambedkar, the Chief Minister said true freedom cannot be realised unless gender discrimination and inequality are eliminated in society.

Call for active participation in campaigns

Emphasising the importance of leadership among women, Siddaramaiah said equal opportunities for all would make achieving equality easier. He noted that the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress currently has more than one lakh women members and urged the organisation to increase the membership to two lakh in the future.

With upcoming by-elections approaching, the Chief Minister called on women members to actively participate in campaign activities and spread awareness about the government’s pro-people schemes. He suggested forming two teams of women party workers to take part in campaigning in Bagalkote and Davanagere.

Siddaramaiah also recalled that the Congress had won the previous by-elections in Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur, expressing confidence that the party would emerge victorious in the upcoming contests as well.