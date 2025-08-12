Govt intensifying measures to curb human-wildlife conflict: Minister

Bengaluru: Despiteonce having 60–70% of its geographical area covered by forests, Karnataka experienced human-wildlife conflict even in the past. Now, with forest cover reduced to around 20%, such conflicts are on the rise, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre informed the Legislative Council on Monday.

Responding to questions from members Kishore Kumar Puthur and Pratap Simha Nayak during the upper house’s Question Hour, the minister stated that under the implementation of the Wildlife Protection Act, the state currently has 6,395 elephants, ranking first in the country, and 563 tigers, ranking second.

In the current financial year 2025–26, 13 people have died due to elephant attacks and six others from other wild animal attacks, totaling 19 fatalities. The minister noted that the government is taking all possible measures to curb such conflicts. In comparison, elephant attacks claimed 32 lives in 2022–23, 48 in 2023–24, and 36 in 2024–25.

In Dakshina Kannada district, three people died in 2022–23, one in 2023–24, and no fatalities were recorded in 2024–25. However, this year has already seen two deaths. Khandre emphasized that human life is priceless, and the compensation for victims’ families has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Elephant menace control measures

To mitigate elephant incursions, villagers near forest fringes are being given a 50% subsidy to construct protective fencing.

Elephant-proof trenches are being dug, and specially designed concrete barriers are being built in areas where streams flow.

Solar tentacle fencing and solar-powered electric fences are being installed, along with signboards in elephant movement zones. A communication system is in place to alert villagers when elephants enter their areas, and personnel are deployed to drive elephants back into the forests.

Rogue elephants are captured, and bamboo cultivation is being promoted along forest borders where elephant populations are high.

‘Elephant Whereabouts’ technology

In 10 districts with frequent human-elephant conflicts, the government has implemented the “Elephant Whereabouts” tracking system. This technology collects public complaints, patrol data, and other inputs to monitor elephant movements. Plans are underway to extend the system to Dakshina Kannada district as well.