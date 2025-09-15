Govt may provide free autos to women, transgender drivers

Bengaluru: Ina significant move to promote livelihood opportunities for women and transgender persons, BDA Chairman NA Haris has assured that he will hold discussions with BBMP regarding the provision of free autos by the government to those who successfully complete auto-driving training.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the “Free Auto-Driving Training Program for Transgender Persons and Women in Shantinagar Constituency” organized by B.PAC in collaboration with CGI, at the MG Road Metro Station Kala Kendra.

“It is important that women and transgender persons, once trained and qualified, are provided free autos by the government. This will enable them to start their professional journey and achieve self-reliance. I will take this matter up with the concerned authorities and BBMP,” said NA Haris, BDA Chairman.

Speaking at the event, MD, Kirloskar Systems Pvt. Ltd., Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar said, “It is commendable that women and transgender persons are coming forward to take up auto-driving. Their presence in public transport will encourage more women to travel confidently at night. Bengaluru should set a national example in inclusive mobility.”

The Vice President, CGI, Lakshmi Ganesh added,

“This program is a great opportunity for women aspiring to begin their careers. For transgender persons especially, this initiative offers dignity and financial independence, as the training is completely free of cost.”

The Managing Trustee and CEO of B.PAC, Revathy Ashok, announced the next phase of the initiative,

“In the second phase, more than 100 women and transgender persons will be trained in auto-driving. Along with driving, participants will receive training in leadership, English communication, customer management, digital literacy, and financial skills.”