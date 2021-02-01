Govt should resolve Toyota workers’ strike without delay: Siddaramaiah

Bidadi: Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah who met striking workers of Toyota-Kirloskar Motors here on Sunday said that the State government should have resolved the issue by now.

"When the labour minister could not solve it, the chief minister should have called for a meeting," he said.

"Ramanagara district in-charge minister Dr Ashwathnarayan mediated between the Toyota management and its employees. He said that the problem was resolved after just 20 minutes of the meeting. Then why are the employees still protesting?" Siddaramaiah questioned.

The former chief minister observed that the Toyota company got land, water and electricity from the State of Karnataka and it's not correct on its part to impose Japan's labour laws on the employees.

Siddaramaiah spoke to Labor Minister Shivarama Hebbar over the phone and urged the latter to called for a meeting of the governing body and labor leaders to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"It has to follow the laws of our land and treat its employees in a fair manner. I will take up the issue of Toyota employees in the Assembly. I urge Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar to immediately resolve the issue," the former Congress chief minister stated.

While the protest at Wistron factory received attention, the employees at Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) manufacturing unit in Bidadi had no dialogue with the management till the government decided to step in.

The workers state that they are coerced to work for longer duration and are reprimanded for taking breaks. The company is increasing pressure on the workers without hiking salary and manpower, they claim.

The protest started on November 9, after a group of employees decided to talk to the management.