Gram Panchayat President to Represent Village, Invited to Republic Day Celebrations

Udupi: The president of Badagabettu Gram Panchayat, Keshav Kotian, has earned the honour of being invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26.

Kotian's recognition stems from his pivotal role in ensuring the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the village. Under this initiative, a directive was issued to identify and nominate a member of the Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) who demonstrated exceptional commitment to the scheme's operations and maintenance.

Badagabettu, among the villages declared "Har Ghar Jal," stood out for its effective water management and sustainability efforts. Kotian’s leadership was instrumental in achieving this milestone, securing him the privilege of representing the village at the national event.

Accompanying Kotian to the prestigious celebration will be a family member, making the occasion even more special for the leader and his community.