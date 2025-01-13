Live
- Mangaluru International Airport Achieves New Passenger Traffic Milestone
- Former MP Dr. Manda Jagannatham's Final Journey: A Tribute
- Gram Panchayat President to Represent Village, Invited to Republic Day Celebrations
- Grand Celebration of Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam
- Brahmavara Hosts Exhibition Celebrating the Legacy of Kannada Newspaper ‘Mungaru’
- Manda Jagannatham’s Pivotal Role in Telangana Movement Celebrated by Public Associations
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Senior Journalist Anil Kumar's Sudden Demise
- Makar Sankranti Special: Microwave Oven Recipes to Brighten Up Your Celebrations
- Kinetic Green and Yuma Energy Partner to Accelerate Last Mile Electric Mobility in India
- JVC ENTERS INDIAN MARKET WITH PREMIUM RANGE OF QLED TVs, EYES Rs 500 CRORE REVENUE IN 3 YEARS
Just In
Gram Panchayat President to Represent Village, Invited to Republic Day Celebrations
Invited to Republic Day Celebrations
Udupi: The president of Badagabettu Gram Panchayat, Keshav Kotian, has earned the honour of being invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26.
Kotian's recognition stems from his pivotal role in ensuring the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the village. Under this initiative, a directive was issued to identify and nominate a member of the Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) who demonstrated exceptional commitment to the scheme's operations and maintenance.
Badagabettu, among the villages declared "Har Ghar Jal," stood out for its effective water management and sustainability efforts. Kotian’s leadership was instrumental in achieving this milestone, securing him the privilege of representing the village at the national event.
Accompanying Kotian to the prestigious celebration will be a family member, making the occasion even more special for the leader and his community.